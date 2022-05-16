UP: FIR against ex-MLA, wife, daughter for conspiring to kill Gyanpur MLA

Bhadohi police on Sunday registered an FIR against former MLA Vijay Mishra, his wife and daughter and three others for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill Gyanpur MLA Vipul Dubey.

Mishra, a four-time MLA from Gyanpur, lost to Dubey in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the state. While Mishra contested from jail on Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party ticket, Dubey contested as NISHAD party nominee.

Police said that they registered the FIR after an inquiry into a viral video in which some people were purportedly heard planning to kill Dubey. “Two accused, identified as Saddam Hussain and Shiv Kumar Tiwari alias Sonu —both residents of Bhadohi – have been arrested. The role of other accused, including Vijay Mishra’s wife Ramlali Mishra, is being probed,” SP (Bhadohi) Anil Kumar said.

Vijay Mishra is currently lodged in jail following his arrest in a land grabbing case in 2020, filed by his relative Krishna Mohan Tiwari. Krishna Mohan’s son Rajkamal Tiwari told them that two persons, who identified themselves as Saddam Hussain and Shiv Kumar, came to his residence on May 11 thinking it to be Mishra’s residence and wanted to meet Ramlali Mishra, police said.

“The accused told Tiwari that Ramlali had promised them money. They told Tiwari that they had been asked to kill MLA Vipul Dubey and his close aide Manoj Mishra…,” said a police officer.