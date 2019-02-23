UP: FIR against 3 students for ‘derogatory post against Army’ on WhatsApp

An FIR has been registered against three Kashmiri girl students of Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Izzatnagar, Bareilly, for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against the Indian Army on social media following the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

The BJP and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders of the Bareilly unit lodged a complaint on Thursday with the Izzatnagar police station demanding legal action against the students. “An FIR under Section 66-A of IT Act (punishment for sending offensive messages through communication service) has been lodged on the basis of the complaint by Amit Sharma, VHP’s Bareilly unit vice-president, at Izzatnagar police station but no action has been taken so far. We will first conduct a probe and then decide the nature of punishment,” Abhinandan Singh, SP (city), Bareilly, said.

Meanwhile, Hindu Shakti Dal activists have served a deadline of two days to the Bareilly police to send Kashimiris back failing which they have threatened to launch a sustained agitation. Around 16 families from Kashmir have put up makeshift tents at the Bareilly Municipal Corporation’s park at Katghar a few days back and as per the police they visit towns to sell dry fruits and shawls in Bareilly. “They are regular visitors, but we will visit the tents for identification and take action, if anyone is found without valid identity,” said D C Sharma, in-charge of Quila police station in Bareilly.