UP govt tables Rs 6.15 lakh crore budget for FY23: Here are the key schemes

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Thursday tabled the budget in the state assembly. The Rs 6,15,518.97 crore maiden budget of Yogi Adityanath’s second term has a provision of Rs 39,181.10 crore for new schemes.

The Adityanath government had presented a Rs 5,50,270.78 crore budget for the financial year 2021-22. Khanna, while tabling the budget, said, “The economy of the state is improving rapidly. We believe that we will be successful in taking the state’s economy to USD 1 trillion.”

The budget proposes Rs 276.66 crore for Uttar Pradesh special security force entrusted with the task of security of courts and historical and religious places, including Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Khanna highlighted that under the Police Emergency Management System, the second phase of the 112 scheme will start this fiscal and for this, a provision of Rs 730.88 crore has been proposed for its strengthening.

For women’s welfare, the state government has proposed setting up cyber help desks at the district level and a provision of Rs 72.50 crore has been made. Under the Mission Shakti Programme in the micro and small scale industries sector, a provision of Rs 20 crore has been proposed for the safety and empowerment of women.

The budget also proposed Rs 650 crore under the farmers’ accident scheme. There is a provision to provide a maximum of Rs 5 lakh in case of accidental death/disability under the scheme. Khanna also said 15,000 solar pumps will be installed in the financial year 2022-23 and 60.20 lakh quintal seeds are proposed to be distributed to farmers. The budget has also set a target to distribute 119.30 lakh metric tonne of fertilisers, he said, adding that a provision of Rs 1,000 crore has been proposed for the Chief Minister’s Minor Irrigation Scheme.

For youth, Khanna said the free tablet and smartphones scheme was started in December last year and so far, approximately 12 lakh tablets/smartphones have been distributed. He said that as per the party’s ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp’ Patra, in the next five years, 2 crore smartphones/tablets are to be distributed to the youth. For Swami Vivekanand Youth Empowerment Scheme, Rs 1,500 crore has been proposed in the budget.

To promote entrepreneurship and innovation in various fields among the youth, under the new UP Startup Policy-2020, a target is to establish a total of 100 incubators and 10,000 startups in the next five years, he said. With the objective of providing coaching facilities to students near their homes, the Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana has been implemented by the state government in all the divisional headquarters.

In the sports sector, the government has made a provision of Rs.95 crore proposed for land purchase for the establishment of International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi district, the finance minister said. The foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut district was laid by the Prime Minister on January 02, 2022, on which an amount of Rs 700 crore would be spent for the development of players. A provision of Rs 50 crore has been proposed for the establishment of the university, he noted.

For employment generation, Khanna said, under the MNREGA scheme, 26 crore man-days were created in the financial year 2021-22, and a target has been set to generate 32 crore man-days under the scheme in the financial year 2022-23.

(With inputs from PTI)