UP fifth in generating jobs in MSMEs, says govt citing RBI report

The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday claimed that Uttar Pradesh has been ranked fifth on the list of states that have generated most jobs in the MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) sector, and cited a report of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Calling it a major success, the state government said the top four states ahead of UP are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

“Uttar Pradesh has become the fifth state to generate the highest number of jobs in the MSME sector. The state has achieved the fifth position in the ranking prepared by the RBI after leaving behind states like Rajasthan, Karnataka, Delhi and Punjab. The RBI prepared the report after assessing all the states in the country. The RBI has also included the data of jobs created by the Yogi Adityanath government during the Covid era,” read the statement.

“Amid the Covid pandemic, the government not just took the decision to bring back more than 40 lakh migrants stuck in other states, but also fulfilled the challenge of providing them with jobs. After skill-mapping of more than 20 lakh workers, they were given employment through the MSME department. The state government signed MOUs with FICCI and IIA to give jobs to 6 lakh workers. Also, MOUs with institutes like NAREDCO and Laghu Udyog Bharti were signed to generate 5 lakh jobs in the private sector,” it said.

The government also said that 90 MSME units were operational in the state and the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme of the government proved to be a gamechanger.

“In the ODOP scheme, started under the MSME sector, people were given employment and business on a local level. The MoU with companies like Amazon and Flipkart for online business gave the scheme a new speed,” it said.

Nnot just prominent districts, but smaller districts like Jaunpur, Etah, Pilibhit, Mirzapur and Pratapgarj have become centres of employment under the ODOP scheme, the government claimed.

