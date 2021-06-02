UP: In a first in two months, fewer than 100 daily Covid cases recorded in all 75 districts

People in Lucknow line up outside the Chhota Imambara, which has been turned into a vaccination centre, as the state government on Tuesday rolled out its ambitious programme, Mission June, to inoculate 1 crore people in 30 days. Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav

For the first time in more than two months, all 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh recorded fewer than 100 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, resulting in just 1,317 new cases statewide. According to the health department, 5,625 patients recovered in the same time period, as a result of which active cases fell to 32,465 on Tuesday. The number of daily deaths, however, rose to 179, pushing up the toll to 20,672.

Of the latest deaths, 28 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 19 from Lakhimpur Kheri and 13 from Gorakhpur, the health department said in a bulletin.

In a significant development, the districts of Ghazipur, Jaunpur and Lakhimpur Kheri were exempted from Covid curfew after their patient count dropped below 600. On Sunday, the government had announced that it would relax Covid curfew in districts with fewer than 600 active cases, but would continue the weekend and night curfews. If the active caseload goes above the threshold, the restrictions will be back in force.

Following the order, the districts of Sonbhadra, Deoria, Baghpat, Prayagraj, Bijnor and Moradabad saw their restrictions relaxed from Monday. At present, 64 districts are exempted from the partial curfew.

As per the new rules, markets and shops outside containment zones in the districts with fewer than 600 patients will be allowed to function from Tuesday to Friday each week. During the weekend, a cleanliness drive, sanitisation and fogging would be carried out across the state in both rural and urban areas. Both shopkeepers, staff and customers will have to adhere to basic Covid protocols of wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and using sanitisers. Failure to comply would result in action under the Epidemic Diseases Act.