UP: Fearing coronavirus spread, people protest burial

The patient died on Wednesday after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. (Representational image) The patient died on Wednesday after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. (Representational image)

Residents here on Wednesday objected to the burial of a 64-year-old man, who had tested positive for novel coronavirus, at Aishbagh graveyard, fearing that “the virus will spread in the area”.

Police said that they were trying to convince them to not create a hurdle in the burial. The patient died on Wednesday after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Bazar Khala) Anil Kumar Yadav said, “Locals living in that area got to know that the body was supposed to come here. The body is currently at the mortuary. They gathered near the graveyard and protested saying that if the body comes to the graveyard, coronavirus will spread in the area. The locals are against the burial at the graveyard. There is a basti near the graveyard. People got out of their houses and protested. They were told not to violate social distancing and lockdown norms. We have informed higher officials that there might be a law and order situation if the body is brought here.”

Additional DCP Vikas Chandra Tripathi said police were trying to hold talks with the locals. “It seems like someone has incited and misled the locals. We are holding talks with the locals and trying to convince them not to stop the burial,” said Tripathi.

