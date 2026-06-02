Fazil Nagar in UP renamed Pawagarh: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that Fazil Nagar in Kushinagar district will be renamed Pawagarh in honor of Jain Tirthankar Lord Mahavir.

The Kushinagar district administration had earlier sent a proposal for the renaming to the Chief Minister’s Office. The proposed name, Pawagarh, is derived from Pawapuri in Bihar, a revered Jain pilgrimage site closely associated with Lord Mahavir.

Addressing a government event in Fazil Nagar, Adityanath said, “We have approved the proposal to rename Fazil Nagar. It will no longer be known as Fazil Nagar; instead, it will gain a new identity as Pawagarh. The town will be named after Lord Mahavir. Why should we continue to call it Fazil? People from across the country and around the world will visit here, carrying forward the cultural legacy of Pawagarh. We should be grateful to our ancestors.”

Chief Minister has been touring Assembly constituencies across the state as part of preparations ahead of the next Assembly elections.