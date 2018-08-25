Follow Us:
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?
  • UP: Father, son ‘kill daughter over relationship with youths’, arrested

UP: Father, son ‘kill daughter over relationship with youths’, arrested

The deceased has been identified as Shalu, a resident of Timkikya village. The accused — Chaman (48) and his son, Suraj (20) — allegedly hid the body under a heap of cow dung cakes and then set it on fire, police added.

Written by AMIT SHARMA | Meerut | Published: August 25, 2018 5:40:12 am
Top News

A man allegedly strangled his 22-year-old daughter and then set her ablaze with the help of his son because they suspected her of having relationship with local youths, police said. The deceased has been identified as Shalu, a resident of Timkikya village. The accused — Chaman (48) and his son, Suraj (20) — allegedly hid the body under a heap of cow dung cakes and then set it on fire, police added. Suspecting foul play, locals informed the police who then took both the duo into custody on Friday.

“They have admitted to the crime. The father said that there were rumours doing the rounds about his daughter’s relationship with local youths. She was divorced. According to the accused, they decided to kill her as she was bringing ‘shame to the family’,” said Santosh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sardhana.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Best of Express
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Watch Now
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement