UP: Father, son ‘kill daughter over relationship with youths’, arrested

A man allegedly strangled his 22-year-old daughter and then set her ablaze with the help of his son because they suspected her of having relationship with local youths, police said. The deceased has been identified as Shalu, a resident of Timkikya village. The accused — Chaman (48) and his son, Suraj (20) — allegedly hid the body under a heap of cow dung cakes and then set it on fire, police added. Suspecting foul play, locals informed the police who then took both the duo into custody on Friday.

“They have admitted to the crime. The father said that there were rumours doing the rounds about his daughter’s relationship with local youths. She was divorced. According to the accused, they decided to kill her as she was bringing ‘shame to the family’,” said Santosh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sardhana.

