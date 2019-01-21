UP: Farmers herd cattle into govt school, ‘thrash’ principal

A GROUP of farmers allegedly herded stray cattle into a government-run school while classes were going on in Auraiya’s Daklipur village Saturday, and thrashed the principal and a teacher who tried to stop them.

They also tore up school documents, police said.

On the basis of a complaint filed by school principal Tara Chand, an FIR was registered against nine unidentified persons at Phaphund police station under IPC sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

Police are trying to identify the accused.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Phaphund police station, Dinesh Kumar said, “At around 10.30 am Saturday, we were informed through the police control room that farmers armed with sticks were herding stray cattle into a school and also misbehaving with staff.”

Additional Superintendent of Police, Auraiya, Naipal Singh, “Before a police team reached the spot, the accused had escaped. The cattle have been led out of the school premises.”

SHO Kumar said the school staff had alleged that the miscreants misbehaved with them when they objected to the animals being herded into the school. “The school principal claimed farmers misbehaved with him when he tried to take a video of the incident with his mobile phone. The farmers also tore up school documents before leaving campus. We have seized the documents,” he added.