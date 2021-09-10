UP: Farmer hangs self, family says he had received loan recovery notice from bank

A 45-year-old farmer in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh hanged himself from a tree allegedly after receiving a recovery notice from a bank on failing to repay a loan of Rs 50,000 that he took last year.

While his body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said they have started an investigation into his death. His family, however, said that he died by suicide two days after receiving a bank notice. The farmer had reportedly taken the loan on his kisan credit card during the first wave of the pandemic.

“The man, identified as Sukhram Bhadauria, was found hanging from a neem tree on Wednesday, hours after he left home to go to his field. The body was spotted by a few locals who informed the family. We have sent the body for post-mortem examination and based on the report, further action will follow. His family members claim that he took his own life as he was under tremendous pressure to repay his loan,” SHO (Achhalda police station) Tarik Khan said.

The family said that Sukhram left home on Wednesday morning but did not return. Hours later, some residents informed that he was found hanging from a neem tree outside the village. Soon, a police team reached the spot along with a forensic team. His family said the recovery notice was served on him on Monday.

Police said an FIR might be registered in the case on the basis of the post-mortem report. They informed that no official complaint has been received yet.