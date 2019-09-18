UP: Family of girl found dead in hostel alleges rape attempt & murder, police claim suicide

A case of murder and attempt to rape was registered against the woman principal, woman warden and a boy student of a school in Mainpuri district on Tuesday, a day after the body of a Class XI girl student was found hanging in her hostel room.

While the girl’s family, in a complaint to the police, alleged that a student of the school had attempted to rape the 16-year-old and killed her, the police have denied the sexual assault allegations, citing the autopsy report.

The police instead claimed that the girl had hanged herself and a note recovered from her room stated that she was “upset” over an incident that took place three years ago when she was punished for allegedly stealing snacks from a hostel inmate’s bag.

Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Ajay Shanker Rai said that preliminary inquiries showed that the girl was stressed over an alleged incident at the school when she was in class VIII.

“In the note recovered from her hostel room, the girl wrote that since that stealing incident no one in the school trusted her,” the SP said.

He also said that the autopsy report confirmed that the death was caused by hanging and it ruled out sexual assault on her.

However, based on the complaint lodged by the girl’s father, the police registered an FIR against the school principal and the warden (both women), a student and his unidentified friends on charges of attempt to rape and murder.

According to the girl’s uncle they came to know about her death from a relative who had gone to the Mainpuri district hospital for some work when he saw her body lying on a bed in the emergency ward. According to the girl’s uncle, no school staff were present nearby at that time and after they received a call from, they reached the hospital along with other relatives.

“There were injury marks on her body. It appeared that the accused attempted to rape her and when they failed in the attempt, they got her killed,” the uncle said.

He also said that the girl had told her mother that her school principal was “mentally and physically harassing” her after “she got to know some confidential information about the school”.

“Her mother had gone to the school to speak to the principal, but she refused to meet her. On September 12, the girl told her mother that the principal, warden, apart from a student and his friends, were harassing and also threatening her. On September 15, the girl again complained to her mother regarding this over the phone,” the uncle added.

The police, however, said that the girl was found hanging by the students on Monday. The school staff took her to hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival, police added.