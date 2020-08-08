UP: Family members in jail for her ‘murder’, missing woman found

Police said the woman, identified only as Kamlesh, was found at her boyfriend’s residence, around five km from her parent’s house in Adampur police station area. (Representational) Police said the woman, identified only as Kamlesh, was found at her boyfriend’s residence, around five km from her parent’s house in Adampur police station area. (Representational)

Amroha police on Friday traced a 20-year-old girl whose three relatives, including her father and brother, have been lodged in jail since last year in connection with her ‘murder’ case. Police had filed chargesheet against the three on charges of murder.

Police said the woman, identified only as Kamlesh, was found at her boyfriend’s residence, around five km from her parent’s house in Adampur police station area. Police reached Porwa village and found the woman, who has a one-year-old baby.

Taking serious note of the incident, Superintendent of Police, Amroha, Vipin Tada suspended the investigating officer of the case, inspector Ashok Kumar Sharma, and also initiated a departmental inquiry against him. Additional SP, Ajay Pratap Singh has been directed to conduct the inquiry, said the SP.

Kamlesh hails from Malakpur village and her father, Suresh Kumar, is a farmer.

SHO, Adampur police station, Pankaj Verma said on Friday they got a tip-off that Kamlesh, who was untraceable since February last year, was staying at her boyfriend Rakesh Saini’s house. “During questioning, the woman confirmed that she is Kamlesh and claimed that she had gone with her boyfriend of her own accord,” said Verma.

“After confirming her identity, we shifted her to the district hospital. She is five months’ pregnant. We will get her statement of the girl recorded before a local court on Monday,” said Verma adding that girl has a year-old baby.

The case dates back to February 6, 2019, when Kamlesh went missing from her house at Malakpur village under Adampur police station. Her father Suresh Kumar lodged an FIR against five persons on charges of kidnapping.

“Police arrested two of the accused, Horam Singh and his brother Harphool Singh, and sent them to jail. They were later released on bail. The police filed chargesheet against Horam Singh and Harphool Singh,” said Pankaj Verma. The police, however, could not make much progress in the case and the woman remained untraceable.

A few months later, her father approached senior police officers after which the investigation was transferred to the then SHO, Adampur police station, Ashok Kumar Sharma.

The police changed the probe angle, suspecting the girl’s family members’ role in the case.

“On December 12, 2019, the police arrested Suresh Kumar, his son Rupkishore and relative Devendra on murder charges alleging that they shot the girl and threw her body in a river,” said SHO Verma.

The police had then claimed that the accused killed her as she was bringing a “bad name to the family.”

They also claimed to have recovered the woman’s clothes, a country-made pistol and also a pair of slippers, said Verma.

The SHO said on Friday, “We will record the woman’s statement and send an application to the court requesting that all three – her father, brother and relative – be released from jail.”

