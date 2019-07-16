UP: Family ‘abducts’ girl who had eloped, police rescue her

A 16-year-old girl and a youth with whom she had reportedly eloped four days ago from Amroha district were allegedly abducted by the girl’s family members from near Allahabad High Court building in Prayagraj district on Monday morning.

The girl and the youth, who belong to the same community, were rescued by police two hours later from Khaga in neighbouring Fatehpur district.

Police also took six members of the girl’s family in their custody who were in the vehicle in which they duo were being taken away.

“The incident took place when the girl and the youth were on their way to meet a lawyer to seek advice regarding their marriage.

A police team has gone to Fatehpur to bring the victims and others present in the vehicle. The vehicle belongs to a relative of the girl. We are yet to question the six arrested relatives of the girl,” Additional Superintendent of Police, City (Prayagraj), Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

According to Station House Officer of Cantonment Police Station in Prayagraj), Arvind Kumar Gautam, they received information on Monday around 8 am that some persons had kidnapped a couple in a SUV from near the High Court building.

A police team rushed to the spot and verified the claim with local residents, who confirmed that some persons had forcibly taken away a couple in an SUV.

Following this, police scanned the CCTV footage from near the court premises and collected details about the vehicle. Prayagraj police then passed details of the vehicle to neighbouring police.

“We have lodged an FIR on charges of kidnapping against unidentified seven persons at Cantonment police station in this connection. We are waiting for couple and six others to reach Prayagraj. On the basis of statement of couple, next course of action would be taken in the case,” Gautam said.

Fatehpur SP Ramesh said that after they received the details of the vehicle from Prayagraj police, they launched a checking drive in the district. “At around 9.40 am, we spotted the vehicle in Kalyanpur area of the city. During the search of the vehicle, we found the couple and girl’s six family members, including her father, uncle, maternal uncle and three other relatives. We informed Prayagraj police about the recovery of vehicle and its occupants. The medical examination of the couple have been done and later they along with six relatives of the girl were handed over to Prayagraj police,” said Ramesh.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj police informed their Amroha counterparts about finding the girl as her family had lodged an FIR against the youth, his younger brother and father for allegedly kidnapping her.

When contacted, Amroha Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said that on July 14, the girl’s mother had lodged an FIR against the youth, his younger brother and father at Naugawan Sadat police station under IPC section 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The girl’s mother had alleged that the youth, who runs a shop near her residence, kidnapped her 16-year-old daughter on

July 11.

“Our police team would first get the girl’s medical examination done and record her statement before the magistrate. On the basis of her medical examination and her statement, the next course of action would be taken,” said SP Tada.