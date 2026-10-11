UP factory owner beaten to death by mob over tyre recycling smoke

A mob protesting against smoke and pollution from a tyre-melting recycling factory in Uttar Pradesh‘s Saharanpur allegedly turned violent, killing its 38-year-old owner and injuring his business partner. The factory, which extracts oil and carbon by melting waste tyres, had been run for the last two years by Shamli native Arbeen Chauhan.

According to the police, the violence erupted late Friday night when a group of residents from Kallarheri and neighbouring Sinauli villages arrived at the factory located outside Kallarheri village. The group demanded the unit be shut down, claiming the plant’s heavy smoke caused respiratory problems among locals.

The factory guard, Kishan Singh, was on duty when the group arrived, verbally abused him, and demanded the plant be closed. Singh phoned Chauhan, who arrived shortly after with his relative and business partner, Sadiq.

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Chauhan tried to reason with the group, but a heated argument escalated into violence. The accused allegedly attacked Chauhan and Sadiq with iron rods, sticks, and batons. The mob also allegedly smashed the windows of the owner’s vehicle before fleeing the scene before the arrival of the police.

The police rushed the injured factory owners, Arbeen Chauhan and Sadiq, along with an injured villager to the hospital. Chauhan later succumbed to injuries.

Following a complaint lodged by the factory guard, Saharanpur police registered an FIR against 11 people at the Gangoh police station on charges including murder, rioting, attempt to murder, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and mischief.

“We have arrested three persons in the case, and efforts are on to catch the others,” said Shailendra Pratap Gautam, Circle Officer, Saharanpur.

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Circle Officer Gautam noted that one of the accused belongs to the family of the Kallarheri village Pradhan. He added that the injured villager undergoing treatment at the hospital is also named as an accused and remains in police custody.

“We have not earlier received any complaint about a dispute between the villagers and the factory owner. Villagers had also never earlier raised any problem about smoke emanating from the factory,” Gautam added.

Pollution board and local responses

The factory is situated outside Kallarheri village and has operated for two years. Regional Officer of the UP Pollution Control Board, Saharanpur, Yogendra Kumar, confirmed that the unit was operating legally.

“It was operating after completing all formalities, and there is no residential house within a 1-km radius of the premises. We have not received any complaint earlier regarding pollution from villagers or any authority,” Kumar said.

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Former pradhan of Sinauli village, Kulwinder Singh, acknowledged that smoke from the plant drifted toward the village. However, he said, “I have no idea whether anyone has filed a complaint against the pollution emanating from the factory.”