UP hikes toll rates on key expressways. Here’s what you will pay now

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has announced revised toll rates for the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway and Gorakhpur Link Expressway, effective April 1, 2026.
The revision shows a modest increase across all vehicle categories compared to 2025-26 rates.
-For two/three wheelers and tractors: Toll on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway has been raised from Rs 330 to Rs 335, while Purvanchal remains unchanged at Rs 350. Bundelkhand stays at Rs 315, and Gorakhpur Link Expressway sees a slight increase from Rs 140 to Rs 145.
-For cars, jeeps and light motor vehicles: Agra-Lucknow toll has gone up from Rs 665 to Rs 675. Purvanchal and Bundelkhand remain unchanged at Rs 700 and Rs 635 respectively, while Gorakhpur Link rises from Rs 285 to Rs 295.
-For light commercial vehicles and mini buses: Agra-Lucknow toll has increased from Rs 1,045 to Rs 1,065. Rates on Purvanchal (Rs 1,105), Bundelkhand (Rs 1,000) and Gorakhpur Link (Rs 440) remain unchanged.
-For buses and trucks: Agra-Lucknow toll has been raised from Rs 2,100 to Rs 2,150, while Purvanchal sees a marginal increase from Rs 2,225 to Rs 2,240. Bundelkhand rises slightly from Rs 2,010 to Rs 2,025, and Gorakhpur Link from Rs 840 to Rs 845.
-In the heavy construction machinery and multi-axle vehicles (3-6 axles) category, Agra-Lucknow toll increases from Rs 3,225 to Rs 3,290. Purvanchal rises from Rs 3,420 to Rs 3,430, Bundelkhand from Rs 3,085 to Rs 3,100, and Gorakhpur Link from Rs 1,335 to Rs 1,345.
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-For oversized vehicles (7 or more axles), Agra-Lucknow toll has been revised from Rs 4,145 to Rs 4,230, Purvanchal from Rs 4,385 to Rs 4,400, Bundelkhand from Rs 3,965 to Rs 3,980, and Gorakhpur Link from Rs 1,745 to Rs 1,755.
Officials indicated that while most revisions are incremental, Purvanchal and Bundelkhand expressways have largely retained previous rates in lower vehicle categories, with increases more visible in higher axle segments.
The revised toll structure will be applicable for single journeys from the first toll plaza to the last toll plaza across all four expressways.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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