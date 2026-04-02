UP hikes toll rates on key expressways. Here’s what you will pay now

The revision shows a modest increase across all vehicle categories compared to 2025-26 rates. (Express file photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has announced revised toll rates for the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway and Gorakhpur Link Expressway, effective April 1, 2026.

The revision shows a modest increase across all vehicle categories compared to 2025-26 rates.

-For two/three wheelers and tractors: Toll on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway has been raised from Rs 330 to Rs 335, while Purvanchal remains unchanged at Rs 350. Bundelkhand stays at Rs 315, and Gorakhpur Link Expressway sees a slight increase from Rs 140 to Rs 145.

-For cars, jeeps and light motor vehicles: Agra-Lucknow toll has gone up from Rs 665 to Rs 675. Purvanchal and Bundelkhand remain unchanged at Rs 700 and Rs 635 respectively, while Gorakhpur Link rises from Rs 285 to Rs 295.