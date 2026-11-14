UP doubles gallantry award cash prizes, hikes stamp duty relief for ex-servicemen, fallen soldiers’ kin

The Uttar Pradesh government will double the one-time cash awards and annuities given to gallantry award winners and raise the stamp duty exemption on property purchases by ex-servicemen and dependents of fallen soldiers from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Saturday.

Addressing the Ex-Servicemen Reunion Ceremony in Meerut, Adityanath also announced that one dependent of a fallen soldier will be provided a government job in their home district or a neighbouring district.

During the event, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Sainik Welfare offices in eight districts of the state, built at a cost of Rs 27.50 crore. A book titled Shaurya Gatha, documenting the valour of soldiers from Uttar Pradesh who were honoured with seven Ashok Chakras, 30 Kirti Chakras and 133 Shaurya Chakras, was also released on the occasion.

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The one-time cash awards and annuities would be doubled for the recipients of the Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra, Sena Medal, Vayu Sena Medal and other eligible gallantry and distinguished war service medals, he said.

He added, “For this, the Sainik Welfare Department would coordinate with other departments to identify available vacancies for providing government jobs to the dependents of fallen soldiers.”

“A soldier never retires. The uniform may change, but the commitment to patriotism and service to the nation remains unchanged. There is no place in UP for anti-national forces, terrorists or criminals. Such elements have already been buried. The government stands firmly with ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and families of martyrs. There is no place in the state for anti-national forces, terrorists or criminals. The honour of serving soldiers and the dignity of ex-servicemen will be protected under all circumstances. People across the country can sleep peacefully because soldiers remain awake at the borders. From the snow-covered peaks of Siachen to deserts, seas and disaster-hit areas within the country, soldiers are always among the first to stand on the frontlines,” he said.

The Chief Minister urged ex-servicemen to prepare youngsters in the villages for recruitment into the Army and police, keep them away from substance abuse and familiarise them with the importance of discipline.

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The CM added, “India has a vast military fraternity of nearly 20 lakh personnel. Around 60,000 soldiers retire every year, of whom nearly 12,000 belong to UP. The state has produced brave soldiers such as Param Vir Chakra recipient Naik Jadunath Singh, Veer Abdul Hamid, Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey and Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav. Gahmar in Ghazipur is among the villages that have contributed the highest number of soldiers to the nation. As many as 2,685 brave sons of the state have made the supreme sacrifice in defence of the nation, while more than 2,000 soldiers have earned gallantry medals.”

Targeting the previous Samajwadi Party government, the Chief Minister cited a 2016 incident involving ex-serviceman Ganesh Kumar Shukla. “The soldier, who had participated in the Kargil War and served for 22 years in the Maha Regiment of the Army, was assaulted by supporters of a party leader for refusing to salute him. Instead of taking action against the culprits, the police at the time registered an FIR against the ex-serviceman himself.”

The CM also referred to the 2013 incident involving martyr Lance Naik Hemraj Singh, when administrative arrangements were allegedly lacking during his funeral rites and his family was forced to sit on a protest.

He said that the long-pending demand for “One Rank, One Pension”, which had remained unresolved for four decades, was fulfilled by the BJP government at the Centre. The National War Memorial was established and the defence budget was increased, he said, adding that the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff strengthened coordination among the three services.

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The Chief Minister said, “The ex-gratia assistance given to families of martyrs has been increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. So far, 150 families of martyrs have received assistance amounting to Rs 59.50 crore. A provision for providing government jobs to the dependents of martyrs has been in place since 2018. The state has established 200 memorials, 61 commemorative gateways and 78 statues. A total of 31 schools, 48 roads and three stadiums have been named after martyrs. Ex-servicemen who served during the Second World War and their wives are being provided a monthly pension of Rs 6,000. Veer Naris and parents of Kargil martyrs are also receiving pension. The annual financial assistance for differently abled soldiers from UP undergoing treatment at paraplegic centres has been increased to Rs 1.5 lakh.”

About employment opportunities for ex-servicemen, he said, “Five percent reservation had been implemented for them in Group B posts. Over the past three years, 647 ex-servicemen have been selected for government service. Around 31,700 ex-servicemen have received employment through the Sainik Kalyan Nigam. A 20 percent horizontal reservation has been provided for Agniveers in various services, including the UP Police, Prisons Department and the Forest Department. Since 2017, financial assistance amounting to Rs 96.78 crore has been provided under various soldier welfare schemes. More than 15,000 beneficiaries have received Rs 115 crore through the Sainik Punarvas Nidhi. This includes educational grants for over 8,600 children, financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each for the marriages of 907 daughters, and assistance to 269 children selected to military academies.”