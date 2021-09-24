UP ex-MLA, Brahmin face in party, Laliteshpati Tripathi quits Congress

Another Brahmin face of the Congress, former MLA Laliteshpati Tripathi, quit the party on Thursday, saying that those who sacrificed for the party from the days of Indira Gandhi were not given due respect and he felt helpless as he was not able to fight for them.

Laliteshpati Tripathi, who held the post of vice-president of UP unit of the Congress, is the great-grandson of former CM Kamlapati Tripathi. Four generations of his family have been associated with the Congress.

“I no longer felt any logic to remain in the Congress… many party workers who have been associated with freedom struggle and stood by the party in the time of crises, stood with Indira Gandhi. I was not able to fight for them. That is why, I resigned from the party’s primary membership,” Laliteshpati said at a press conference in Varanasi.

He said he had no bad feelings for the party leadership, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi.

Asked if he will join another party, Tripathi said he would first discuss it with his supporters.

Earlier, former Union minister Jitin Prasada had quit the party to join the BJP.