UP: Teen beaten up at Etawah temple, 2 arrested, say police

Two men, both in their forties, were arrested for allegedly beating up an 18-year-old at a temple in Kotwali area of Etawah, police said on Thursday.

The 18-year-old, identified as Danish, in a video, alleged that he was beaten up after he was asked about his community. Police, however, said that Danish, who works as a daily-wage labourer, was beaten up in a dispute over the carrying cost of construction material to the temple.

The incident allegedly took place on Tuesday at Pitambara Mata Mandir.

“I had gone to drop off some material. First, they spoke nicely with me. Then, they asked me how much money they were supposed to pay me. I told them Rs 460. Then they asked me to come inside and take the money. When I went inside, they asked me my name. I told them that my name is Danish. They asked me if I am Muslim, and then they locked the main gate. They tied me up and beat me with rods and pipes… Two people beat me up and there was a maharaj-ji. The maharaj-ji was asking them to stop and wait for others to come,” Danish is heard saying in the video as he shows the “injury marks” on his body.



Police, however, said that Danish was beaten up over the payment of his wage. “He had gone to drop off some construction material at the temple, where he was beaten up over the money being charged by him. One of the accused is a lawyer. Danish was beaten up after he asked for the money,” said local SHO Bachan Singh.

Police said that soon after the incident, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 342 (wrongful confinement) against Shailendra Singh Verma (44) and Akhil Verma (40). “Both have been arrested and sent to judicial custody,” said the SHO.