UP: Etawah teen ends life, blames maths teacher in suicide note

A 13-YEAR-OLD student of Class 8 allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance soon after returning home from his school in Etawah district, police said. A suicide note found on his person alleged that he was beaten up by his mathematics teacher and the school manager as he was weak in the subject, they added.

An FIR for abetment to suicide was lodged Saturday evening against the maths teacher and the manager based on a complaint by the boy’s father, who is a teacher at a school in adjoining Mainpuri district. No arrest has been made yet. The suicide note was sent for a forensic test, police said.

“On Thursday evening, the class 8 student consumed a poisonous substance soon after returning home from school. After his uncle found the boy unconscious, he was taken to a hospital from where he was referred to Saifai PGI. He died there on Friday morning. A note was found on his uniform. It says he was weak in maths because of which his teacher and manager used to beat him up and scold him,” said the SHO of the local police station.

“The boy was living with his grandparents in Etawah. A probe is on,” added the SHO.