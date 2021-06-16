UP: Elections to zila panchayat posts to be held on July 3

There are 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh. The state saw four-phased panchayat polls last month.

The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday issued a notification saying that elections to various posts in zila panchayats, including that of chairpersons, will be held on July 3.

The release, issued by State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar, said the counting of votes has been scheduled on the same day.

The nomination papers will be received and reviewed on June 26. The last date for withdrawing nominations is June 29.

The results for the four-phased panchayat elections were announced in May. However, in the absence of official party symbols, it was not possible to determine the exact number of winning candidates in each contesting party.

However, leaders of the opposition Samajwadi Party claimed to have defeated the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, even calling it a trend that will be replicated in the Assembly polls next year.

Of the over 8.69 lakh seats that were up for grabs in the panchayat polls, 3,050 seats were in zila panchayats.