UP polls coming, PM Modi set to unveil projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

With Assembly election campaigning set to hit top gear, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to either launch or inaugurate state and Central projects worth over Rs 1-lakh crore in the next one-and-a-half months in Uttar Pradesh.

Among the projects that Modi will launch or unveil are the Purvanchal Expressway, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project, the Ganga Expressway, the Jewar International Airport, a film city project, a manufacturing unit in the Jhansi node of a proposed defence corridor, and an All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur.

The PM would inaugurate the Rs 42,000 crore Purvanchal Expressway on November 16, said a government spokesperson. He had laid its foundation stone in July 2018, about a year after the Yogi Adityanath government came to power.

Explained Jewar airport among key projects Among the projects to be inaugurated by the PM is the Jewar airport, which is spread across an area of 5,000 hectares and is being developed by Zurich International Airport AG at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore. The Swiss airport company had won the bid in November 2019 following which a concessionaire agreement was signed. In July, the land lease of the airport was signed for 90 years, giving the nod for construction.

The crucial Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in the prime minister’s constituency Varanasi is also all set for inauguration. As part of the project, a wider path will connect the Ganga embankment with the Vishwanath temple. The Rs 400-crore project, which was launched in 2019, has several amenities such as a museum, a meditation platform, and cafeterias. Old temples along the corridor have also been renovated.

The government spokesperson said the foundation of the Jewar International Airport in the NCR, which is likely to be commissioned by 2024, was also likely to be laid this month. Sources said Modi and Adityanath would attend the "bhoomi poojan" that has been tentatively scheduled for November 25.



The prime minister is also expected to participate in the “bhoomi poojan” of a Bharat Dynamics Ltd unit, which will be a part of the Jhansi node of the Defence Corridor.

Among the other notable projects that the prime minister will launch or inaugurate are a film city along the Yamuna Expressway, and a fertilizer plant and an AIIMS in Adityanath’s city Gorakhpur.

Modi is also expected to lay the foundation and inaugurate infrastructure projects in Bundelkhand, and attend a public meeting at Jhansi fort to the 193rd birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi. In December, the prime minister is likely to lay the foundation of the 600-km Meerut-Prayagraj expressway that is expected to cost Rs 36,000 crore.