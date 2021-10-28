Akhilesh Yadav, Om Prakash Rajbhar share stage in Mau: ‘Have shut door for BJP’

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday shared the stage with Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party leaders in Mau district, saying that the door through which the BJP came to power in 2017 has been shut by SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Speaking at a public meeting organised to mark the SBSP’s 19th Foundation Day in Mau district, Akhilesh said, “You (Rajbhar) said it right. What happened in Bengal, will happen here as well. Here, it will be khadedha (removal) hobe (borrowing the Trinamool Congress’s poll slogan in West Bengal, khela hobe). I said in Lucknow that the door through which BJP came to power has been shut by Om Prakash Rajbharji. We have locked it together. What will happen to the BJP now?

“Purvanchal will rise to rewrite history in these elections. I am confident the marginalised communities of UP will flush the BJP out of the state. Your leader (Om Prakash Rajbhar) was with the BJP. See the state of Uttar Pradesh today. Where has it reached?” the former chief minister said.

Rajbhar claimed that all the backward class leaders in the BJP are “loaders” who shine the shoes of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.