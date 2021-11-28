UP election a fight between forces for and against India, says Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the electoral fight in the upcoming UP Assembly polls would be between pro-India and anti-India forces.

Addressing BJP booth chiefs in Janupur district, he claimed that every Indian was disrespected by the comparison drawn by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav between Vallabhbhai Patel with Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“It is natural that the 2022 elections in UP have become a centre of attraction in the country and the world… All the anti-BJP and anti-India people are uniting. And on the other hand, under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every worker works to protect self-respect and pride of India. The whole fight has been divided into two parts — anti-nationals and pro-India,” said the CM.

Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, who also attended the event, wondered what “these people” wanted to achieve by dividing the state and country.

“To mislead people of the state, unnecessary issues are being created. What was the need to bring Jinnah in this poll? He was taken out of a bottle. Jinnah can be the father of Pakistan, but not India’s. What do they want to achieve by dividing the state and country?” asked Singh.

Referring to Congress leader Manish Tewari’s book ‘10 Flashpoints; 20 Years’, the defence minister said, “The Congress government did not take effective action against terrorism after the 26/11 Mumbai attack. Not just me, even senior Congress leader Manish Tewari has said this in his new book.”