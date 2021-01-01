UP: Elderly man assaulted, paraded on donkey; 2 held

The incident took place in the Bisauli police station area on December 29.

A 60-year-old man was assaulted and paraded on a donkey after his face was blackened by the local residents of Aksa village in Badaun district. Police have arrested two people in this connection.

The incident took place in the Bisauli police station area on December 29.

Police have identified the victim as Baddan Ali (60), a native of Aksa village, and are yet to find out the reason behind the attack.

A video of the incident went viral on Thursday where Ali is seen sitting on a donkey with his face blackened, while a crowd is seen asking him questions.

Police said Ali was initially accused of harassing a woman. But no such complaint has been received, they added.

“The incident happened on December 29. The next day, we got a complaint against four people and lodged a case in this connection. In his complaint, the victim has alleged that he was humiliated, abused, beaten up, and paraded with his face blackened in the village by a group of people led by Vipin, Suresh, Vijendra and Madanlal. The complainant has not stated why he was assaulted. The accused are in their thirties,” said Bisauli police station SHO Rajeev Sharma. He added that Vijendra and Madanlal have been arrested.

The case has been lodged under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint). Apart from the four named accused, police have also lodged the case against unidentified persons.

“During the probe, it will become clear who all were involved in the assault,” said the SHO.

“Vijendra and Madanlal were arrested on Wednesday. They told us that they had beaten up Ali as he teased a woman. But no such complaint has been received by us till date. They have been sent to jail,” said Sharma.

He added that the other two accused are absconding. “They will be arrested soon,” Sharma said.