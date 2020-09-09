UP: Economy on mind, govt lifts weekend curbs

The CM’s directives to the officials came during a meeting where he reviewed projects in Aligarh division, comprising Aligarh, Kasganj, Etah and Hathras districts, through a video conferencing.

Two months after announcing weekend restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19, the state government on Tuesday decided to lift the weekend restrictions altogether, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath telling officials to “expedite economic activities”.

Last week, the state administration had decided not to impose curbs on Saturdays. The weekend restrictions were announced on July 9, with curbs remaining in place from 10 pm on Fridays.

But, sources said, the weekend restrictions did not slow down the infection growth. At present, the state has 63,256 active cases. Instead, the restrictions resulted in a delay in bringing economic activities back on track, they added. Many markets had seen a rise in purchases on weekends before the weekend curbs were imposed.

As a result of the withdrawal of the curbs, markets will now open and close on weekends according to an earlier schedule. At a review meeting on Tuesday, Adityanath instructed officials to “expedite economic activities, besides making people aware of the protection from Covid-19”. Adityanath said awareness initiatives should focus on the importance of maintaining a distance of two metres in the public, and the necessity of face masks.

At the meeting, instructions were also given to allow hotels and restaurants outside containment zones to open, provided they follow Covid-19 protection protocols.

Districts have also been directed to start holding Tehsil Diwas and Thana Diwas, following Covid guidelines, to resolve public grievances. Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Police circle officers and local tehsildars have been asked to attend these events.

In another significant direction, Adityanath directed officials to ensure that families with malnourished children are provided cows from the cow shelters as part of a special scheme.

