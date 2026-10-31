UP to disable login IDs of 806 computer assistants amid voter roll ‘errors’

The Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office has directed all district election officers (DEOs) to immediately deactivate the ECINET login IDs of 806 computer assistants deployed across the state’s Assembly constituencies.

The move is aimed at tightening security and accountability in electoral roll management after complaints of alleged misuse of login credentials on the portal in districts like Pilibhit and Azamgarh following the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Each Assembly constituency has two computer assistants working as operators at voter registration centres in the offices of electoral registration officers (EROs). Their access to the ECINET portal is now being withdrawn to ensure that voter-related entries are made by the officials directly responsible for them.