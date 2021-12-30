Uttar Pradesh: EC team meets senior police, admin officials

A delegation of the Election Commission of India (EC) on Wednesday held a meeting with district election officers (DEOs), superintendents of police, police commissioners and divisional commissioners to assess the law and order situation and the administration’s preparedness in view of the UP Assembly elections due early next year.

In the meetings, the delegation led by CEC Sushil Chandra is learnt to have directed the officials to focus on increasing voter turnout as compared to 2017, improve gender ratio in the electoral roll, increase turnout of women voters and make efforts to seize unaccounted cash.

According to sources, the EC delegation asked the officials — especially of western UP — to assess the impact of the farmers’ movement.