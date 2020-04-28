UP: Don’t buy vegetables from Muslims, says BJP MLA; party says will question him

Suresh Tiwari Suresh Tiwari

BJP MLA Suresh Tiwari has allegedly told people in Deoria district not to purchase vegetables from Muslim vendors.

The legislator from the district’s Barhaj constituency was heard making the statement in a video doing the rounds on social media.

“Keep one thing in mind, I am telling everyone openly, no one should purchase vegetables from miyas [Muslims],” he is seen telling people, including government officials.

When contacted, Tiwari said he had made the statement last week during his visit to the office of the Barhaj Nagar Palika, where several government officials were present.

“After hearing the complaints that people of a community were selling vegetables after contaminating them with saliva in an attempt to spread coronavirus disease, I advised them if they have any doubt don’t purchase from them till they are not well. After the situation gets normal then decide what they want,” said the MLA.

The legislator claimed he had given his opinion, and it was up to people to decide if they want to follow it. “Everyone can see what Jamaat members have done in the country,” Tiwari said, referring to the Tablighi Jamaat Islamic missionary movement, whose congregation in Delhi last month is the source of numerous positive novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases.

State BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said the party does not endorse such statements. The party would take cognisance of the matter and question Tiwari about the circumstances in which he made the remarks, he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.