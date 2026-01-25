UP Diwas 2026: Celebrations across 20 states and 15 countries with screening of CM Yogi Adityanath’s message

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The three-day celebrations of Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2026, which began on Saturday, have not just taken place across India but also abroad, with cultural events, attempts to connect with people of Uttar Pradesh worldwide, and the screening of a video message by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Officials informed that on the very first day, Uttar Pradesh Diwas was observed in nearly 20 Indian states and at around 15 Indian embassies and missions overseas, highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s cultural heritage, historical legacy, along with ” journey of development”.
Internationally, UP Diwas events were organised in the Maldives, Germany, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, Russia, Mongolia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Seattle in the United States.
Sources said that in all these events, members of the Uttar Pradesh diaspora, along with local communities, participated in cultural programmes, exhibitions, screenings, and interactive sessions that showcased the state’s traditions, art forms, and evolving identity.
Indian missions and consulates in Osaka-Kobe (Japan), Saint Denis (France), the Democratic Republic of Congo, Jaffna (Sri Lanka), the United Kingdom and Lithuania also extended greetings on the occasion.
“Several embassies organised curated cultural engagements, presenting the state as a blend of tradition and progress. A video message from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also screened at select events to strengthen outreach and engagement,” said an official.
Union Home Amit Shah attended UP Diwas celebrations in Lucknow Saturday.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
On Republic Day in Delhi, the city center is bustling with crowds and security checks, but away from the chaos, the early morning brings a peaceful side of Delhi. Five places offer a serene escape before the celebrations begin: Lodhi Garden, Sunder Nursery, Sanjay Van, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, and Yamuna Biodiversity Park.