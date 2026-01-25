UP Diwas 2026: Celebrations across 20 states and 15 countries with screening of CM Yogi Adityanath’s message

UP Diwas 2026 events took place internationally in locations such as the Maldives, Germany, South Africa, and the United States, involving the Uttar Pradesh diaspora.

Yogi UP Diwas 2026UP Diwas 2026 celebrations will feature video message of CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

The three-day celebrations of Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2026, which began on Saturday, have not just taken place across India but also abroad, with cultural events, attempts to connect with people of Uttar Pradesh worldwide, and the screening of a video message by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Officials informed that on the very first day, Uttar Pradesh Diwas was observed in nearly 20 Indian states and at around 15 Indian embassies and missions overseas, highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s cultural heritage, historical legacy, along with ” journey of development”.

Internationally, UP Diwas events were organised in the Maldives, Germany, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, Russia, Mongolia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Seattle in the United States.

Sources said that in all these events, members of the Uttar Pradesh diaspora, along with local communities, participated in cultural programmes, exhibitions, screenings, and interactive sessions that showcased the state’s traditions, art forms, and evolving identity.

Indian missions and consulates in Osaka-Kobe (Japan), Saint Denis (France), the Democratic Republic of Congo, Jaffna (Sri Lanka), the United Kingdom and Lithuania also extended greetings on the occasion.

“Several embassies organised curated cultural engagements, presenting the state as a blend of tradition and progress. A video message from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also screened at select events to strengthen outreach and engagement,” said an official.

Union Home Amit Shah attended UP Diwas celebrations in Lucknow Saturday.

