UP Diwas 2026: Celebrations across 20 states and 15 countries with screening of CM Yogi Adityanath’s message

The three-day celebrations of Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2026, which began on Saturday, have not just taken place across India but also abroad, with cultural events, attempts to connect with people of Uttar Pradesh worldwide, and the screening of a video message by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Officials informed that on the very first day, Uttar Pradesh Diwas was observed in nearly 20 Indian states and at around 15 Indian embassies and missions overseas, highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s cultural heritage, historical legacy, along with ” journey of development”.

Internationally, UP Diwas events were organised in the Maldives, Germany, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, Russia, Mongolia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Seattle in the United States.