UP: Districts with high Covid cases to get oxygen concentrators

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed the Health Department to provide oxygen concentrators to districts with higher number of Covid-19 cases. An oxygen concentrator is a device that concentrates oxygen from a gas supply (typically ambient air) by selectively removing nitrogen to supply an oxygen-enriched product gas stream.

The state has been witnessing an acute medical oxygen shortage with several hospitals complaining of supply crunch in the last few days.

“During the surge in covid cases, swiftness of the process is a must. In view of the same, the Health Department must provide oxygen concentrators to all the districts facing difficulty in meeting the increasing need of medical oxygen,” Adityanath said during a meeting with senior officials on Thursday.

While assessing the Covid-19 situation in the state, the chief minister assured that the crisis of Remdesivir injections will soon be over as the state will receive a total of 1.25 lakh vials with the help of the Centre.

He also asked the State Health Department and the Medical Education Department to assess the demand, review the availability of medical oxygen and maintain adequate supply on a daily basis.

“The state government is fully committed to facilitate easy availability of all Covid-19 medicines to its people. Initiate immediate remedial action to ensure sufficient availability and supply of oxygen to all public and private hospitals and if the shortage still remains, the state will seek Centre’s help,” the CM said.

Work to establish 10 oxygen plants across medical colleges and hospitals in the state is also in progress, claimed officials. “The government has also welcomed private entities to contribute in setting up oxygen plants and has ensured all sort of assistance to them,” said an official.

The CM also directed the state Director General of Police to check hoarding and black marketing of oxygen, Remdesivir and other medicines for Covid-19, and invoke stringent provisions of National Security Act (NSA) and Gangster’s Act against the accused.

Officials claimed that the crisis of life-saving drugs “will soon come to an end, as companies such as Jubilant Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Mylin Biotech and Cipla have been intimated about UP’s demand”.