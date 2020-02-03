UP districts sans medical colleges will soon get one through PPP model: CM

Adityanath was addressing a crowd during the inauguration of an ‘Arogya Mela’ in Amdaha village in the district. (File photo) Adityanath was addressing a crowd during the inauguration of an ‘Arogya Mela’ in Amdaha village in the district. (File photo)

Taking out time from the BJP campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Chandauli district of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday evening said his government will soon start building one medical college on a public-private model in each district where none exists.

The exercise will start in the next one year, he said.

He was addressing a crowd during the inauguration of an ‘Arogya Mela’ in Amdaha village in the district.

Underlining that a healthy society is a symbol of a “Ram Rajya”, Chief Minister Adityanath said, “In the next one year, one medical college each in these districts will be started on a PPP model. The state government has approved a medical college for Chanduali and its foundation stone will be laid soon.”

He said ‘Mukhyamantri Arogya Yojna’ is being simultaneously launched in 4,200 primary health centers across Uttar Pradesh. A government spokesperson said “annaprashan” of two children and “godbharai” of pregnant women were also performed at the event.

The spokesperson further informed that there would be at least four doctors at all centers during Arogya Melas, which are organised every Sunday between 10am and 2pm.

Along with this, an AYUSH doctor and a mobile unit will also be deployed at the mela. Instructions have been given to also provide newborn and child health protection counseling and services, prevention and treatment of diarrhoea and pneumonia in children at the mela.

