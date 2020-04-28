District 59 & 60 — Jhansi and Gorakhpur join Covid list in UP

The total number of cases, meanwhile, reached short of 2,000 with 113 cases in last 24 hours. The number of coronavirus-related deaths also reached 31. (Representational) The total number of cases, meanwhile, reached short of 2,000 with 113 cases in last 24 hours. The number of coronavirus-related deaths also reached 31. (Representational)

Even as the government is striving to limit the spread of coronavirus in the state, two more districts – Jhansi and Gorakhpur — reported cases of infection for the first time on Monday, taking the total number of districts with COVID-19 cases to 60.

Three more districts – Pilibhit, Bareilly and Pratapgarh – which were declared “corona-free” after the recovery of all the patients earlier this month reported new cases. Notably, Pilibhit was the first district to be declared “corona-free” after two patients recovered there. The remaining seven districts where there are no active cases currently are Lakhimpur Kheri, Hathras, Maharajganj, Shahjahanpur, Barabanki, Hardoi and Kaushambi.

The total number of cases, meanwhile, reached short of 2,000 with 113 cases in last 24 hours. The number of coronavirus-related deaths also reached 31.

The fresh cases included 27 from Kanpur, which now has 197 positive cases and the second-most affected district after Agra. The rest of the new cases include 17 from Firozabad, 16 from Noida, 12 each from Bulandshahr and Agra, 10 from Aligarh, three each from Meerut and Moradabad, two each from Lucknow and Badaun, and one each from Pilibhit, Bareilly, Hapur, Pratapgarh, Bijnor, Rampur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Gorakhpur.

Health officials in Jhansi said a woman tested positive in the district. The woman had some health problems, including fever, and she took medical consultation from some private doctors. She was admitted at the Jhansi Medical College on Saturday and Sunday night her sample was tested positive, said the authorities, adding that while her source of infection is yet unknown, her possible contacts are being traced.

The first positive case from Gorakhpur is a 49-year-old man who had returned from Delhi on an ambulance Sunday and admitted at the isolation ward of the BRD Medical College after complaining of pain in chest and problem in breathing. According to the district health officials, the man was admitted at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for diabetes and heart-related problems.

“The pradhan of his village did not let the ambulance enter the village. Two men who were with him were kept in quarantine at a primary school. The man was taken to BRD Medical College and later tested positive. A total of 19 people have been kept in quarantine and will be tested as they came in his contact,” said an official.

Pilibhit District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava said that the fresh case in the district was a migrant worker who had returned from Madhya Pradesh earlier this month. “When he reached his village, we were able to intercept and lodge him at our shelter home. He was brought there on April 22 and as we had made sure that he stays isolated, we are hopeful that the infection has been contained. However we are tracing all his possible contacts. More samples are being sent for testing,” said the DM.

As per sources in Paratapgarh, a woman, who had returned from Mumbai on April 22 with five others on an ambulance using an e-pass, has tested positive. Sources in the district confirmed that the woman has been shifted to Prayagraj for treatment.

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that at present, there are 1,784 people in isolation wards out in which 15 are being administered oxygen through machines. None of the patients are on ventilator, he said. There are 11,725 suspected cases of infected people who are in quarantine facilities, the official added.

So far, 399 patients have been discharged following recovery from the infection. Among those recovered is a three-month-old child from Basti who was undergoing treatment at the BRD medical College in Gorakhpur.

