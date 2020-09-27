UP: Dip in new Covid cases as recovery hits a high

Out of the new cases, highest 599 were from Lucknow, followed by 270 in Kanpur Nagar and 250 in Prayagraj, 230 in Meerut and 194 in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Representational)

Continuing the positive trend of higher number of Covid patients recovering in comparison to the number of fresh positive cases, at least 6,546 patients were declared recovered against 4,412 new cases in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh.

The state’s caseload now stands at over 3.82 lakh with over 3.20 lakh already having recovered. In the last 24 hours, 69 deaths were reported, taking the total death count to 5,517. Most of the deaths were reported from Capital Lucknow – 11 – followed by Varanasi and Moradabad with 5 each.

Out of the new cases, highest 599 were from Lucknow, followed by 270 in Kanpur Nagar and 250 in Prayagraj, 230 in Meerut and 194 in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Lucknow also recorded a high of 1,137 patients recovering in the last one day.

The increase in recovery rate, reached 83.6% on Saturday, led to further dip in the active cases, which on Saturday stood at 57,086.

In a meeting with senior officials earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed satisfaction over the declining positivity rate. He said it is an indication that the state’s strategy to contain the infection is showing good results.

