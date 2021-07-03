UP DGP: Will ensure police force is sensitive, connected to people

DGP Mukul Goel addresses the press after taking charge in Lucknow on Friday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Mukul Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, took charge as the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police in Lucknow on Friday and said he would ensure that law and order is maintained in the state. Goel, a native of Muzaffarnagar district, succeeded Hitesh Chandra Awasthy who retired from services on Wednesday.

Goel was on deputation and serving as the Additional Director General, Border security Force, in Delhi.

According to sources, Goel was repatriated to his parent cadre to Uttar Pradesh by the Union Home Ministry on Thursday. He joined office on Friday, two days after the state government had announced his appointment as the state DGP.

While speaking to reporters after joining office, Goel said his main objective was to control crime, which could not be possible without the help of public.

“Police officers from across all ranks should be sensitive and connect with the public, so that the gap between them reduces and crime is controlled,” said Goel.

He added that several times police ignored petty crimes, following which people suffered, and this compounded to bigger law and order issues in future. “We will ensure that this does not happen. I want officers to remain deputed in the field,” Goel said, advocating for effective use of technology to build an efficient system for policing.

When asked about the Bikru case, in which eight policemen were killed on July 2 last year, Goel said a criminal-police nexus existed, and had it been looked into, the incident would not have happened.

He added that maintaining law and order was a serious challenge. “We have to face it and I have firm faith on our team.”

Goel also spoke on several current issues, including religious conversion cases and farmers’ protests. On conversion, the DGP said those found guilty will not be spared and the innocent will not be harassed. On farmers’ protest, he said, “If anyone agitates in a peaceful manner, then we have no problem. But if it disturbs law and order, then police’s role comes into play.”