UP DGP reviews public complaints, links its disposal to postings

Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna also held a review meeting at the Police Headquarters that was virtually attended by all zonal ADGs, Range IGs/DIGs, Police Commissioners, and SSPs/SPs.
“During the meeting, detailed reviews were conducted regarding disposal of complaints lodged online, quality and timely completion of investigations, the Zero Fatality District (ZFD) campaign, effective use of the Yaksha App, and other important law-and-order related issues. Necessary directions were issued to the officers,” an official statement read.
The DGP had set a target during review meetings from June last year after taking charge of the state police head for all districts to reduce public complaints by 40 percent.
The review found a significant reduction in public grievances.
He emphasized that policing before registration of FIR is extremely important, and the effective disposal of public complaints should be considered a criterion for postings at police stations and outposts.
A special campaign is being conducted across the state to ensure quality and timely disposal of investigations.
The state currently holds the third rank in the Centralised Ranking and NCL Dashboard of the Government of India, and a target has been set to achieve the 1st position.
The DGP directed that, as per the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), general investigations should be completed within 60 days, and investigations of serious crimes within 90 days, while maintaining investigation quality and filing charge sheets within the prescribed time limit.
Senior officers were directed to conduct regular orderly room inspections and supervision to review investigations and ensure timely and quality disposal.
For review purposes, each district/commissionerate and commissionerate zone was considered a separate unit, resulting in 88 units being reviewed.
The DGP also instructed officers to work with dedication, sincerity, and professional efficiency.
