UP DGP reviews public complaints, links its disposal to postings

Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna also held a review meeting at the Police Headquarters that was virtually attended by all zonal ADGs, Range IGs/DIGs, Police Commissioners, and SSPs/SPs.

“During the meeting, detailed reviews were conducted regarding disposal of complaints lodged online, quality and timely completion of investigations, the Zero Fatality District (ZFD) campaign, effective use of the Yaksha App, and other important law-and-order related issues. Necessary directions were issued to the officers,” an official statement read.

The DGP had set a target during review meetings from June last year after taking charge of the state police head for all districts to reduce public complaints by 40 percent.