UP: ‘Depressed over temple closure’, Chitrakoot priest hangs self

A 25-year-old priest, who had returned to his native place from Delhi in April due to the lockdown, was found hanging in his house at Pathroli village in Chitrakoot district on Sunday.

While no suicide note was found from the place, police, citing family’s version, said Dharmendra Kumar Mishra was depressed as a Delhi temple where he stayed remained shut.

Police said a few months after returning from Delhi, Mishra started behaving abnormally and stopped interacting with people. Most of the time he stayed inside the house.

Sub inspector Ajeet Singh, the in-charge of Shivrampur police outpost, said Mishra’s elder brother Bhupendra returned home from the field and found him hanging from a hook inside a room.

The house was not locked from inside. Bhupendra raised an alarm and rushed his brother a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A third among his four brothers, Mishra was unmarried. While staying in the Delhi temple for the last few years, he used to visit his family regularly.

