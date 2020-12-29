UP: Deoria jail admin seeks police help to get back 3 convicts released on Covid-19 parole

The Deoria jail administration on Tuesday said it was regularly writing to the district police, seeking their help to catch three convicts who were released along with 15 others earlier this year but have not returned despite the state government discontinuing their parole a month ago. Following a Supreme Court directive to decongest jails amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the state released 2,256 convicts in April and May. Before releasing them, the prisoners submitted an undertaking mentioning details such as their place of stay during the parole.

On November 19, the state government passed an order directing all prisoners to return to their respective jails in three days. Of the 2,256 convicts released, nine died during parole, 179 were released after their jail term ended, and 58 others were jailed in other cases. Only 1,443 have returned to jail, while 567 convicts have yet to return.

“From Deoria district jail, 18 convicts got released on parole. After the state government discontinued their parole, 15 convicts came back, but three are still at large. We have written to the district administration and police, requesting them to help us get hold of those three convicts,” said Deoria district jail superintendent KP Tripathi.

Deoria Police said efforts were being made to catch the convicts.

As many as 61 convicts have yet to return to Lucknow jail, followed by 38 in Etah and 36 in Agra, 29 in Firozabad and 21 in Mainpuri. A senior jail official said if the convicts remained absconding, the prison department would take legal action against them.

In March, the top court had asked the state government to release undertrials and convicts facing jail terms of seven years or less. Following this, the state government released the convicts for eight weeks. The parole period was extended thrice.