UP: Day of record recovery offsets daily cases surge

Other districts with a high number of new cases were Varanasi (45), Hapur (41), Kanpur Nagar (38), and Lucknow (24). (Rerpesentational) Other districts with a high number of new cases were Varanasi (45), Hapur (41), Kanpur Nagar (38), and Lucknow (24). (Rerpesentational)

Even as Monday recorded a high of 695 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s count to 22,841, a record number of recoveries in the last 24 hours offset the surge and brought down the active number of Covid-19 patients in the state to 6,650 from Sunday’s 6,679.

A total of 698 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 15,506 with a recovery rate of close to 68 per cent.

While Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) contributed 53 new cases, at least 211 people recovered in the district. Among those who tested positive in Noida is a deputy collector. The district administration said that Deputy Collector (Jewar) Gunja Singh will remain in isolation for treatment and her office has been sanitised and staffers were being tested. Neighbouring Ghaziabad reported the highest number of cases (70) with 39 recoveries and one death.

Other districts with a high number of new cases were Varanasi (45), Hapur (41), Kanpur Nagar (38), and Lucknow (24).

The vice -resident of Central Bar Association, Dhruv Kumar Singh, is among those who have tested positive in the state Capital. The court premises have been shut for 48 hours as per the protocol and sanitization has been ordered by Chief Medical Officer. Court officials have been asked to provide a list of people who came in contact with the lawyer.

Meanwhile, 12 more people infected with the virus have succumbed, taking the Covid toll in the state to 672.

Kanpur Nagar recorded two deaths, followed by Meerut, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Firozabad, Hapur, Mathura, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Etawah and Lalitpur.

As per the latest data from the state health department, people in the 0-20 years age group constitute 17 per cent of the total positive cases. Almost half of those infected 50.25 per cent belong to 21-40 years bracket, a quarter (25.57 per cent) in 41-60 years. Those above 60 years form 7.15 per cent of the total infected people.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.