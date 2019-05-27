UP: Day after three children shot in Bulandshar, another accused held

THE BULANDSHAHR police arrested another accused, identified as Bilal, in connection with the killing of three children, Abdul (11), Aliva (8) and Aasma (8), who were cousins, Friday night, hours after they were taken away from their house in Faisalabad. While the main accused, Salman, is absconding, co-conspirator Imran was arrested from Bulandshahr Sunday.

“Six teams were formed to arrest the accused in the speediest manner possible. The main accused, Salman, has eight cases against him in Delhi. It appears that a lot of money had been spent on his bail and they were in need of more money. Bilal and Salman, being acquaintances, planned a kidnapping with Imran to get Rs 5 lakh in ransom. The kidnapping later turned into murder. A search is on for Salman”, said N Kolanchi, SSP Bulandshahr.

According to the police, Salman had come to Bulandshahr 15 days ago and was helped by Bilal to find accommodation. Bilal was often told by his family members that he was keeping bad company and Salman was not invited for an Iftar party Friday. The need for money and the ‘humiliation’ by kin reportedly angered him and they decided to go ahead with the kidnapping of the children, police said with regards to motive.

On Friday evening, the Bilal and Salman lured the three children with chocolates and dropped them with Imran, close to a jungle. Bilal later rejoined the family as part of a search party, taking them to bogus places to throw them off the trail, police said.

“Later in the night, Salman and Imran came to know that the family approached the police and a case will be filed. Fearing impending police action, Imran and Salman shot the three children and dumped them in a small water tank,” addded N. Kolanchi.

A country-made pistol and live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused. In his early twenties, Imran has no previous criminal record, police said. The relative, Bilal was arrested Saturday and confessed, said police.