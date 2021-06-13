UP: Day after Bareilly burglar ‘shoots self’, kin accuse police of foul play; demand probe

While one of his aides, Rinku, was arrested, the other managed to escape.

A day after a 26-year-old burglar reportedly shot himself dead in Bareilly, his family members protested at their native village, Choubari, accusing police of indulging in foul play and demanded a CBI probe into his death.

However, Bareilly police denied any foul play in the death of Ajay Singh, who was facing six cases, including robbery and dacoity.

According to police, Ajay died by suicide when he was caught red-handed while he had broken into a house with two accomplices at Mathia Bukhari Marg early on Saturday morning. While one of his aides, Rinku, was arrested, the other managed to escape.

Initially, the family members refused to conduct the last rites of Ajay. Later, the protest was withdrawn and the body cremated after the police intervened and assured them of a probe.

The deceased’s brother, Vijay Singh, said: “Ajay was a strong person and could not have killed himself.”

He added, “We performed the final rites after the police assured us of conducting a probe into his death and take appropriate action based on its finding.”

According to Vijay, it was not Ajay’s first encounter with police. “Ajay knew the consequences of getting arrested on charges of theft were not grave. So, he would not kill himself for that. We suspect there is some foul play behind his death,” he said. Ajay was the fifth son of Bharat Singh, a farmer.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rural (Bareilly), Raj Kumar, said “We are ready for an inquiry if Ajay’s family lodges a complaint. There is no foul play behind his death.”

Police said all evidence pointed to the fact that Ajay shot himself with a countrymade pistol, which was recovered from the spot.

According to police, a police patrol team spotted that the locks of the house were broken. A police team entered the house and arrested Rinku, while the other fled. Police then warned Ajay and asked him to surrender, they added.

“Few minutes later, we heard a gunshot. We found Ajay lying on the terrace with a bullet injury and a countrymade gun lying close to him,” said police.