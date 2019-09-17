UP: Dalit youth burnt alive ‘by family of OBC woman’

A 22-year-old Dalit was tied to a charpoy and burnt alive in a village in Hardoi on Sunday allegedly by the family members of a 21-year-old woman with whom he was reportedly in a relationship with. Police have arrested the woman, her uncle and aunt with whom she lived.

“According to our information, Monu Kumar (Dalit youth) was in a relationship with his neighbour, Shivani Gupta (an OBC), who lives with her uncle and aunt at Bhadaicha village. On Saturday evening, Monu’s mother, Rambeti, fell sick and was taken to the district hospital. After she was referred to a Lucknow hospital, Monu’s father, Mithilesh, sent him to the house to bring some money… As per our information, when Monu reached the village, he went to meet the girl where he was caught by her family members. Monu was then allegedly tied to a charpoy and set on fire burnt using petrol. After Monu’s family got to know about the incident, they informed the police. A police team soon reached the village and found Monu severely burnt. He died on the way to the hospital,” said Additional Superintendent Of Police (East) Gyananjay Singh.

Police have booked five persons, including the girl, her uncle and aunt, and two more villagers, for the murder. The two villagers — Satyam Singh and Shikhar Singh — are, however, absconding.

They have been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said Shailendra Singh, Station House Officer of Kotwali Police Station in Hardoi.

Meanwhile, police have seized the charpoy to which the youth was allegedly tied to.