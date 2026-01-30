UP Dalit man playing Ravan loses eyesight after getting struck by arrow during Ramlila performance, FIR registered

A 35-year-old Dalit man, who was playing the role of Ravan in a Ramlila performance in UP’s Sonbhadra, has lost his eyesight after being struck in the right eye by an arrow allegedly fired by a local youth portraying Lord Ram.

The incident took place on November 13 last year, the final day of the Ramlila celebrations. However, the victim’s family was able to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) at Shahganj police station Thursday. Both the youth and the Ramlila organiser have been named in the FIR.

According to the complaint, the accused, Naitik Pandey – who was playing the role of Lord Ram for the first time – deliberately shot the arrow at the eye of the victim, Sunil Kumar, out of malice and jealousy. The victim’s brother, Shivamlal Kumar, has also named the Ramlila organiser, Ramsnehi Singh, as a co-accused in the case, alleging his involvement in the incident.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

“I have been associated with Ramlila for many years and have been performing in it regularly. For the past eight years, I have been portraying the character of Ravan. In recent years, the actor who used to play the role of Lord Ram stopped participating, and this year the role was assigned to 22-year-old Naitik Pandey.

“Last year, the Ramlila was staged for 10 consecutive days, and on the final day, as part of the enactment, Ram had to shoot a wooden arrow at Ravan,” said the victim, who is married and has a three-month-old child.

“It was clearly instructed that the arrow should be aimed only at the crown placed on Ravan’s head. However, Naitik did not use the arrow provided by the Ramlila organising committee. Instead, he brought a special type of arrow that was pointed and made of hardwood. When the scene was enacted, Naitik was supposed to shoot only a single arrow, but he shot several arrows from a distance of about five feet. One of those arrows struck my right eye,” said the victim, who used to work on a contractual basis with the municipal corporation.

He said that immediately after the arrow hit him, blood started flowing from his eye. Seeing his condition, people present at the venue rushed him to the hospital, where he was provided medical treatment.

“Since the incident, I have undergone surgery twice, yet I still cannot see from my right eye. My treatment is continuing at a private hospital in Varanasi, and so far, I have spent a large portion of my savings on medical expenses. Due to the incident, I lost my job and am now completely dependent on my three brothers for financial support and for taking care of my family,” the victim said.

Responding to questions about the delay in filing the complaint, the victim alleged that they had initially approached the police soon after the incident, but were unable to follow up as his medical treatment began immediately. “Recently, my brother pursued the matter again with the police, after which the case was finally registered,” Sunil Kumar said.

‘Used casteist remarks’

The complainant alleged that the day after the incident, he went to the house of Ramsnehi Singh and informed him that, since the performers were acting under his supervision, responsibility for the medical expenses should be fixed, and arrangements for treatment should be made. However, the complainant alleged that both Singh and Pandey abused him, “used filthy and casteist remarks, refused to bear any medical expenses, and threatened to kill him.”

On being contacted, Ram Singhasan, Station House Officer, Shahganj police station, said that the investigation in the case would be transferred to Circle Officer Rahul Pandey.

The case has been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). The police also invoked different sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused.