UP Dalit man killed weeks after he filed molestation case

A 30-year-old Dalit labourer was beaten to death in a village in Kanpur Dehat district on Saturday night, nearly two weeks after he got a case registered against four persons for allegedly molesting his wife.

Police said that a group of 11 people, including the four named in the molestation case, attacked the Dalit man with sticks on Saturday night when he was sitting outside his house. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, police added.

All the 11 accused are residents of the same village and one of them is the former pradhan of the village.

Circle Officer (Akbarpur) Arun Kumar Singh said no one has been arrested so far.

According to the CO, police received information that a group of people have attacked a Dalit man with sticks and firearms outside his house. Earlier, on September 14, the Dalit man had got a case lodged against four persons for allegedly molesting his wife when she had gone to the field.