UP: Dalit boy found murdered, police suspect sexual assault

The Kanpur Police on Wednesday said a 10-year-year old Dalit boy in the district was found murdered the day before with serious injuries on his body and a deep injury on his eye. The police suspect he was sexually assaulted before being strangled.

Kanpur (Outer) Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Kumar Shukla said, “The body was found on Tuesday morning at a mustard farm. His body has some injuries. We are getting the post-mortem examination done by a panel of doctors, and are also questioning some people in connection with the murder.”

A senior police officer said the boy, whose father is a farmer, left his home on Monday morning to play. A search was launched in the area in the evening after he did not return.

“His body was found in the same village at a mustard field by a woman who went to cut [the] mustard [crop] on Tuesday morning. His body was found naked, while his clothes were found wrapped around 50 metres from his body. One of his eyes has a deep injury. We suspect that he could have been molested before being killed. But that will become clear once the autopsy examination report comes. He also has some injuries on his face. Only doctors can tell how those injuries were caused.”