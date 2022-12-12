UP: Dalit assaulted for ‘touching food on plate’

THE GONDA police on Saturday registered an FIR against seven persons on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old Dalit man over an argument during a wedding function in Naubasta area of the district, police said. Police said the accused men belong to an upper caste. No arrests have been made yet.

“The alleged incident happened on Friday. The complainant, Renu Kumari, alleged that her younger brother, Lalla, was attacked after he accidentally touched the food on the plate of one of the accused, Sandeep Pandey , during a wedding at a neighbour’s house. It is alleged that Sandeep and his aides made casteist remarks and beat up Lalla. The matter was resolved after other people present there intervened and Lalla returned home. However, the accused and his aides later went to the complainant’s residence in Naubasta area and beat him up. When Renu and other members of the family tried to intervene, they were also beaten up. The accused also damaged a motorcycle parked on the premises of the house,” police said.

The complainant added that although her family called the police, the accused fled by the time they arrived.

“Both the accused and Lalla were invited to the wedding. The reason behind the incident is not yet clear. Several people were present at the function. A probe is on,” said Station Officer of Wajeerganj police station Chandra Pratap Singh.