UP: Daily Covid deaths still high, officials say backlog data being updated now

A significant backlog of Covid-19 deaths, which took place during the peak of the second wave last month, is now being updated. Hospitals and districts have been asked to update their data on the state portal soon, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials associated with Covid data at the state level could not confirm how many of the deaths reported in the last few weeks are part of the backlog. However, several districts confirmed to The Indian Express that the backlog was mainly because of their entire focus was on Covid management during the peak last month.

The district officials added that this backlog is now being cleared and data on the state portal is being updated.

With the figures being updated, the number of new Covid cases has gone down significantly in the last few weeks, while the toll reported in the state data is still very high. According to Wednesday’s data, the state reported just 208 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, whereas 55 deaths have been added to the list. Similarly, in the last two weeks, the state data had 4,314 new Covid cases, while 820 deaths have been shown during the same period.

A District Magistrate of a western UP district said, “The backlog is at the level of hospitals. This is primarily because during the second wave peak, our entire focus was on providing treatment to patients, capping the spread, arranging beds and oxygen. So, the exercise of death audit and regular data entry got affected. In addition to this, there were several other reasons. During the peak, availability of beds was not adequate, so several patients got admitted to non-Covid wards and later died there while undergoing treatment. Hospitals did not record those deaths as Covid toll, and the figures are being updated now.”

“In some cases, the patients died on the way to the hospital. In several cases, the condition of patients was critical and they were found to be positive several days later. Also, many patients died at home and we came to know about their deaths later. Now, these deaths are being counted,” he said.

A DM from a Bundelkhand district said during the Covid peak in April and May, several private hospitals, which were not trained enough to handle the data or upload the toll on the portal, were forced to handle Covid patients. The death count is now being updated in the district, the DM added.

State Surveillance Officer Vikasendu Agarwal said while they do not have a data to confirm how many of the deaths reported in the recent past are part of the backlog, the relatively high number of Covid deaths does show that more people died in the state during the second Covid peak than reported, and those numbers are reflecting now.