scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Must Read

Uttar Pradesh: Daily Covid cases touch 15,000; only vaccinated allowed in Magh Mela

🔴 Of the fresh cases, Lucknow reported the highest number at 2,213, followed by Ghaziabad (1,678), Gautam Buddha Nagar (1,626) and Meerut (1,197).

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
January 14, 2022 4:23:50 am
COVID-19, Covid Uttar Pradesh, UP Covid news, Covid news, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe positivity rate showed a marginal increase to 5.78 per cent on Thursday from 5.70 per cent the previous day. (File/Amit Mehra)

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported 14,765 fresh Covid cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the state increased to 71,022. The positivity rate showed a marginal increase to 5.78 per cent on Thursday from 5.70 per cent the previous day.

The state government, meanwhile, ordered that only fully vaccinated people were allowed to attend the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. It also directed officials to ensure devotees at various Makar Sakranti melas follow Covid appropriate behaviour, were checked for temperature and given sanitisers.

The state tested 2.55 lakh samples for Covid in the last 24 hours, according to a government bulletin. As many as 1,070 recovered from Covid in the same period.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Of the fresh cases, Lucknow reported the highest number at 2,213, followed by Ghaziabad (1,678), Gautam Buddha Nagar (1,626) and Meerut (1,197). The highest number of active cases was reported from Lucknow (10,241), Gautam Buddha Nagar (10,717), Ghaziabad (9,179) and Meerut (6,681).

More from Lucknow

Among the six new Covid-related deaths, two were from Hardoi while one each was from Jaunpur, Kanpur Nagar, Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 13: Latest News

Advertisement