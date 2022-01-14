Uttar Pradesh: Daily Covid cases touch 15,000; only vaccinated allowed in Magh Mela

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported 14,765 fresh Covid cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the state increased to 71,022. The positivity rate showed a marginal increase to 5.78 per cent on Thursday from 5.70 per cent the previous day.

The state government, meanwhile, ordered that only fully vaccinated people were allowed to attend the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. It also directed officials to ensure devotees at various Makar Sakranti melas follow Covid appropriate behaviour, were checked for temperature and given sanitisers.

The state tested 2.55 lakh samples for Covid in the last 24 hours, according to a government bulletin. As many as 1,070 recovered from Covid in the same period.

Of the fresh cases, Lucknow reported the highest number at 2,213, followed by Ghaziabad (1,678), Gautam Buddha Nagar (1,626) and Meerut (1,197). The highest number of active cases was reported from Lucknow (10,241), Gautam Buddha Nagar (10,717), Ghaziabad (9,179) and Meerut (6,681).

Among the six new Covid-related deaths, two were from Hardoi while one each was from Jaunpur, Kanpur Nagar, Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri.