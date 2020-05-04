UP curbs and eases in line with Centre, barring a few

As per the state government order, the Excise Department can give permission to single shops to open from 10am to 7pm but with conditions and instructions to maintain social distancing. (Representational Photo) As per the state government order, the Excise Department can give permission to single shops to open from 10am to 7pm but with conditions and instructions to maintain social distancing. (Representational Photo)

In line with the Central government’s order on exemptions and prohibitions in areas depending on risk levels to coronavirus, the UP government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for the third leg of the lockdown, beginning Monday,

As per the advisory issued by Chief Secretary R K Tiwari, the state has adhered to the Centre’s categorisation for districts —19 red, 36 orange and 20 green zone districts. Districts with no coronavirus positive cases in the past three weeks are in green zone. Red zones are bases on the extent of cases and spread of infection while districts not falling in either category are in orange zone.

Metro trains, schools, colleges, hospitality services, gyms, cinema halls and shopping malls will remain shut in red zones. Sport, entertainment, religious, cultural and all such public gatherings would also not be allowed as per UP government’s directives.

Business activities in large parts of the state will resume and it will be reviewed every week. Work can restart in Special Economic Zones and Export Oriented Units as well as industrial cities. Along with this, IT hardware units and supply chains – including essential goods, medicine, medical equipment and other manufacturing units – can get back to work too. The labour-intensive jute and packaging industries will be allowed to work with conditions and should follow social distancing. This after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to prepare a plan for resuming industrial activity.

“All aviation facilities, air ambulance during medical emergency, have been restricted. Movement of passenger trains, except in special cases, has been prohibited,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi. He said except for people involved in essential services, nobody would be allowed to cross the state border between 7 pm to 7 am. The local administration may implement CrPC Section 144 to prevent gatherings.

Kumar said rickshaws, taxis, auto rickshaws, buses, bar, hair salons and spas would not be allowed in red zones. “Even if permission for vehicles is given, only up to two people and a driver would be allowed in a four-wheeler and one on two-wheeler,” he added.

While the guidelines issued mentioned that private offices can be opened (in all zones) with 33 per cent of their work force and rest ‘work from home’, an order from Lucknow DMsaid that all private offices in his district would be shut till next order and the employees can work from home.

