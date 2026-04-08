UP Critical Corridor teams on crucial stretches saved 450 lives in first quarter: Police

Uttar Pradesh Police has succeeded in saving over 450 lives in road accidents across the state during the last three months with the help of Critical Corridor (CC) police teams equipped with required gadgets and deployed on accident prone stretches, police said.

According to police, deployment of the CC teams equipped with required gadgets and trained to handle road accidents was the brainchild of DGP Rajeev Krishna, who launched the Zero Fatality District (ZFD) scheme aimed at systematically curbing road accidents under the jurisdiction of critical police stations. The scheme was rolled out on January 1 this year in road stretches under 487 police stations identified as the most accident-prone across all seven Police Commissionerates and 68 districts of the state, officials said.

A detailed SOP was issued by the DGP and accordingly 573 CC teams were formed in the identified areas. These teams were provided with modern electronic enforcement devices such as speed laser guns, breath analyzers, decibel metres, etc and were assigned the responsibility of identifying the most accident-prone routes within their jurisdictions and implementing long-term measures along with effective enforcement actions, police said.

“To curb fatalities in road accidents and reduce the number of the accidents have been one of my key priorities. This is being achieved systematically applying the SOP through the trained police teams in the field and monitoring at the headquarters level. Saving lives in such road accidents and other accidents is our key motive, which also happens to be the instructions from the Chief Minister,” DGP Krishna told The Indian Express.

According to the quarterly review of the scheme, compared to 2025, in 2026 there has been a 7.43% drop in accidents, 11.55% in fatalities, and 8.05% in the number of injured persons. In the state, there are a total of 88 units in 68 districts and seven commissionerates with 20 zones, police said.

Out of these 88 units, accidents have dropped in 51 units, while in five units there has been no increase, thus putting 56 units (63.6%) in the green zone. Similarly, in terms of fatalities, 60 units have recorded a decrease and 6 units have shown no increase, resulting in 66 units (75%) being in the green zone, police said.

Out of 18 police ranges in the state, 13 ranges and 6 out of 8 zones have seen a drop in both accidents and fatalities. Additionally, 5 out of 7 Police Commissionerates have reported a decline in accidents and fatalities, police said.

Story continues below this ad

ADG Traffic Directorate, A Satish Ganesh told The Indian Express that the core strategy of the ZFD scheme is “Focused Intervention,” which follows the principle of intensified action in areas with higher accident rates.

In the first quarter of the year, approximately 450 accident-related deaths were averted and there has been a reduction of 506 accidents, which translates to approximately 5.62 accident reduction per day, police said.

Based on scientific analysis, police stations requiring further attention are being continuously identified. At the Traffic Directorate level, in-charge officers of CC teams are regularly being sensitised through video conferencing, police said.

According to police, to prevent accidents and to ensure detailed and scientific investigation of road accidents, the Traffic Directorate has conducted two rounds of training with the support of experts from IRTE and CTM where 7 DCPs, 5 ASPs, 48 Deputy SPs, 73 Inspectors/Sub-Inspectors (Traffic), and 73 Sub-Inspectors (Civil Police) have been trained.

Story continues below this ad

The ADG said following DGP’s directive, serious road accidents involving the death of three or more persons have been declared as SR (Special Report) cases. Earlier, deaths in road accidents were not treated as serious cases.

The state government has also approved funds under modernisation schemes and road safety plans for procurement of four and two wheeler interceptors, traffic equipment (iron barriers, folding barriers, safety helmets, fluorescent jackets, breath analyzers), installation of CCTV cameras which further strengthen the ZFD scheme, an official said.

The SOP issued by the DGP focuses more on monitoring on overspeeding, drunken driving, rash driving / stunt biking, noise pollution, and visibly polluting vehicles.