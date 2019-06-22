UP: Crackdown on illegal clinics in Agra, 7 booked

THE AGRA police have registered FIRs against seven persons including two women, who were allegedly found running nursing homes and clinics and doing medical practice without having any qualification and registration in different areas of the district. Five of them each were running clinics while two each were running nursing homes.

The Agra District Magistrate had set up a team comprising officials from the pollution control board, health department, police and the district administration to conduct a survey of all medical clinics and nursing homes running in the district to verify their credentials.

The inquiry team found these clinics and nursing homes were being run without having registration and the ‘practitioners’ not having any medical degree. The owners of the nursing homes even failed to provide list of doctors hired or attached with the hospitals.

The district administration have sealed all these clinics and the nursing homes.

Additional Chief Medical Officer, Agra, Dr Ajay Kapoor, said, “Complaints for lodging FIRs under relevant charges have been sent to the four police stations concerned – Achnera, Shahganj, Hariparwat and Etmaddulah – against the seven persons, who were found running the clinics and nursing homes. The seven accused are Nishant Kumar, Ganga Ram, Babita Singh, Mahaveer Singh, Salma, Digambhar Singh and Abhishek Kumar.”